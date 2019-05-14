One child was killed and two injured in a Coquitlam crash on March 25. (Shane MacKichan)

Mounties close Coquitlam intersection to reenact crash that killed girl, 13

Fatal crash hit 5 kids in March

Commuters will want to avoid an intersection in Coquitlam Tuesday morning, as Mounties close it to reenact crash that killed a 13-year-old girl earlier this year.

Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent was the site of a fatal crash that saw a grey Dodge Charger and a black BMW collide on the afternoon of March 25.

Police say a grey Dodge Charger was headed south along Mariner Way, meaning to turn right onto Riverview Crescent, when it collided with a black BMW heading north on Mariner Way.

The force of the crash spun the BMW onto a traffic island where five youths were standing; a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year old girl, a 10 year-old girl, a 11-year-old boy and a six-year-old boy. The 13-year-old died just after being taken to hospita. The six-year-old boy was seriously injured.

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The intersection will close at 10 a.m. for about one hour with “intermittent openings to ease traffic flow,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“It’s important that we do a re-enactment to understand all the circumstances that led to the death of a 13-year-old girl.”

Coquitlam RCMP say both drivers have cooperated with police and that neither impairment nor distraction appear to be a possible cause.

Anyone who witnessed the collision take place or has in-car video from the scene is asked to call RCMP 604-945-1550 and quote file 2019-8907.

