Glen Park in Coquitlam. (RCMP)

RCMP identify suspect in alleged Coquitlam park sexual assaults, but charges undecided

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Coquitlam RCMP have identified a suspect in a string of alleged connected sexual assaults in a city park in the past few months.

Since announcing the investigation into the sexual assaults earlier this week, the number has grown to seven that allegedly took place between November and January.

The assaults all targeted adult women who were touched or hit by a suspect who then ran away.

On Thursday, Mounties said plainclothes officer have pinpointed a suspect that was previously unknown to police.

Citing privacy concerns, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said police could not name the person.

Mountie said they are working with the B.C. Prosecution Service and community partners to determine next steps, although “it is currently unknown if that will be criminal charges or something else.”

Systems are in place to ensure that the area of Glen Park will stay safe,” police said in a news release.

McLaughlin warned the public “that it’s not helpful to draw conclusions about motive without all the facts.”

