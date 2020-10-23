The Coquihalla Summit pictured at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 23. Hwy 5 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Mutli-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

Snow has caused limited visibility on the highway.

The Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) is currently closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident.

The incident occurred this morning (Oct. 23) between Exit 183 and Exit 290. The next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

There are spun out commercial vehicles on Larsen Hill. Travellers are encouraged to exercise extreme caution and consider alternate routes.

A travel advisory is in effect between Exit 290: Merritt and West Kamloops for 64 kilometers.

For all major events and updates visit DriveBC.ca.

