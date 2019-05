The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m.

An accident in the intersection of 227 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Eastbound traffic is being diverted from Dewdney Trunk Road to Lougheed Highway after a crash in the intersection of 227 Street in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Air ambulance called to fatal crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m.

Whether there are injuries is unknown at this time.

• More to follow



cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter