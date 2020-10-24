Lisa Beare heads to the polls on election day with her daughter. (Special to The News)

Lisa Beare heads to the polls on election day with her daughter. (Special to The News)

NDP’s Beare defends her seat in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

With no green candidate, those votes went to NDP, Liberals speculate

NDP incumbent MLA Lisa Beare defended her seat in the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, by a considerable margin over BC Liberal Cheryl Ashlie.

Just after midnight, Elections BC’s preliminary results showed Beare well ahead – 10,231 votes to 6,523 – with all 98 ballot boxes having reported. She had 61 per cent of the vote. There were approximately 2,700 mail-in votes still to be counted.

“I want to thank everyone for their support, and thank Cheryl for putting her name forward,” said Beare.

After connecting with people in the riding, Beare said she heard they are happy with the job the NDP has been doing.

“John Horgan has led us really well over the past months, through the pandemic, and as a party,” she said.

“People appreciate the work we’ve done the past three years, and appreciate John Horgan.”

Asked if it was a clean campaign in the riding, Beare said “I focused on positivity, and moving forward, and the work that we are doing here.”

The election was a lot different during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more advance and mail-in voting. Beare was socially distanced, and watched the election results come in at home with her husband Hendrik Butter and mother Linda Beare, instead of with a large gathering like the one at NDP headquarters in downtown Maple Ridge when she was elected in 2017. But Beare said her next call was a Zoom congratulations to her volunteers.

Liberal party members in the riding could see the writing on the ballot from the earliest polls on Saturday night. The first eight ballot boxes out of 98 showed Beare ahead 705 votes to 389, and she would scarcely lose any ground all night.

Polls from neighbourhoods Liberals had dominated in the last election were not going their way, and Ashlie got the news by 9 p.m. that it did not look good for the party. Speculation was that Green Party votes had mostly gone to the NDP, with no candidate in the riding this election.

“Somebody give her a glass of wine,” remarked one Ashlie supporter.

READ ALSO: ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

The only joy at Fraserview Community Hall was from a toddler – Ashlie’s youngest grandson.

“Definitely disappointed, because I fundamentally, firmly believe the NDP is going to put our province in just a terrible state, but for some reason, the BC Liberals appeared to not show up,” said Ashlie.

“The people have spoken, and so we have to move the next four years forward under an NDP government,” she said, adding the Liberals could “dig them out” in four years.”

“My team was positive. We ran such a good campaign… there was nothing we could have done more than what we did.”

Ashlie won five elections for school board or Maple Ridge city council without a loss.

“If I had been the only one in the province for the BC Liberals that didn’t nail their riding I would have felt probably worse than what I feel right now, but I just really think it wasn’t the time for the BC Liberals.”

She said the NDP’s snap election strategy paid off.

“They staged this to win it, and they played their cards and it worked for them.”

The riding has swung back and forth between the Liberals to New Democrats. In 2017, Beare, who was then a school trustee, managed to defeat Liberal incumbent Doug Bing.

This election Beare, who served in cabinet as minister of tourism, arts and culture, faced Bing’s former constituency assistant in Ashlie.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates reflect on COVID-era election and community

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted. A total of 9,018 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding. There are 45,095 registered voters in the riding.

Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Thursday, Oct. 22. That was about 66 per cent of ballot packages issued. Voters have until Oct. 24 to return their packages.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cheryl Ashlie talks with a Liberal supporter on election night, with her grandson in her arms. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Cheryl Ashlie talks with a Liberal supporter on election night, with her grandson in her arms. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
MAPLE RIDGE-MISSION: NDP’s incumbent clear front runners as election day draws to close

Just Posted

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

BC Hydro has reported a power outage in Pitt Meadows on Saturday, Oct. 24. (BC Hydro)
More than 2,200 BC Hydro customers without power in Pitt Meadows

No word yet when power will be restored

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

(Black Press Media files)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network keeps elders informed on how to vote

Rides to polling stations hard to come by, but many long term care homes have stations set up within

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates engaged in an online debate on the environment. (Facebook)
Parties promise improvements to Golden Ears Park

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates debate environmental issues

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

The Surrey Eagles logo.
COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Saturday games were to be played in Chilliwack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)
Thousands without power in Lower Mainland on election day

One outage in Langley and Surrey is affecting over 4,000 customers

file
One dead after fiery crash near Agassiz

Agassiz RCMP report a 56-year-old man died Friday night

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Most Read