New businesses, 95 apartments in new Fern Crescent development

An architect’s rendition of the four-storey, apartment-commercial building on Fern Crescent. (Special to The News)

Silver Valley residents could be getting some businesses within walking or cycling distance, as Maple Ridge council is now processing a new commercial/residential development on Fern Crescent.

The development is on the road into Golden Ears Provincial Park, at the corner of Fern Crescent and Balsam Street. It is across the street from Maple Ridge Park, on a bare, 0.9 hectare (2.33 acre) site.

The plan is for 33,400 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, in a four-storey building housing 95 apartment units. The drawings council viewed showed a cafe, restaurant, fitness business, market and a pharmacy. The applicant is a numbered company.

The development was praised by councillors.

“This is a good development that’s going into this neighbourhood,” said Coun. Ahmed Yousef. “It’s going to provide some of that much-needed commercial space – not only for residents to be able to shop and pick up the proverbial jug of milk without having to drive for 20-minutes, and of course it’ll provide some local employment…”

Coun. Sunny Schiller said the development will create a more pedestrian-friendly community, and she will want to see the natural environment in the area protected and respected.

There would be an underground parkade with 232 stalls, and another 54 ground-level stalls. Each residential stall will include roughed-in infrastructure capable of powering a level two EV charger.

Long-serving councillor Judy Dueck said this kind of development had always been planned in the area, which has now grown to a size where new businesses will have enough customers living in the area.

Coun. Korleen Carreras said this style of building had been planned in the area in 2001.

“This will bring a lot of the things that the community has been asking for,” said Carreras. “It does fit, it’s just been a long time coming.”

Carreras said she liked the mix of apartment units, because they are more accommodating of families than buildings closer to downtown. There are three one bedrooms, 38 one bedroom and den, six two bedrooms, 45 two bedroom and den, and three that are three bedroom plus den.

She added there are concerns about traffic in the area, which is already congested, so council will see a traffic study before giving the project a second reading.

Mayor Dan Ruimy echoed their support, and traffic concerns. He said it “ticks a lot of boxes” for the city, and called it “a great little project.”

Council approved first reading of the project.