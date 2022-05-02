Jeremy Barrett, Cascadia Air’s president and chief operating officer. (Cascadia Air)

Jeremy Barrett, Cascadia Air’s president and chief operating officer. (Cascadia Air)

New daily flights scheduled from Chilliwack to Vancouver and beyond by Cascadia Air

Air service offered to Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows, Campbell River, Tofino, Penticton, and Vancouver

Daily scheduled flights from Chilliwack to six B.C. destinations are now being offered by Cascadia Air.

“As a small commuter airline, we are excited to bring air service to Chilliwack and its surroundings areas,” said Jeremy Barrett, president and chief operating officer of Cascadia Air.

It’s a big change since there hasn’t been scheduled air service from Chilliwack Airport for more than 10 years.

“We are proud to change that,” Barrett explained.

Recently they set up a service counter and installed signage in Chilliwack, with all the necessary agreements in place to offer flights to their “special destinations” including: Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Campbell River, Tofino and Penticton.

The plan is to offer seven flights per day. The aircraft seats up to six passengers.

“We are offering a unique flying experience, and because we fly at lower altitudes, the views are exceptional,” Barrett added.

When the disastrous floods and slides hit the region last fall, Cascadia Air was one of the small airlines that made arrangements to fly customers out of the Fraser Valley, who’d been trapped when Highway 1 was closed due to flooding.

“We focus on delivering ‘customer-first’ services, above and beyond other traditional airlines of its class,” Barrett said.

Pets travel free on Cascadia flights, and there are no check-in luggage fees. Travellers get to bring one personal item and one small carry-on on-board, and one medium bag can be checked at no cost. They also offer “hassle-free” flight changes.

READ MORE: Flights between Vancouver and Delhi suspended by Air Canada

READ MORE: Airport coffee shop owner moved to Langley

Something to add to this story, or a story tip? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air TravelAirlinesCity of Chilliwack

Previous story
Lower Mainland locations will see pesticide spraying this spring against lymantria moths
Next story
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

Just Posted

Food trucks at the Ridge Meadows Home Show had everything from noodles, torpedo potatoes, fried chicken, donairs, and a double donut chicken burger. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
More visitors attend this years home show in Maple Ridge than 2019

Celia Pink took a few pictures during a recent visit to Golden Ears Provincial Park, and specifically Gold Creek Falls. She’s not sure who the young man was doing handstands on the rocks, but she said a number of them were showing off their gymnastic prowess during her visit. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A community rich with waterways

It might be a cooler spring that average, but Maple Ridge’s Christine Logan offers a friendly reminder of just how cool it was just a few weeks ago, when she captured this picture of frost on some ground cover along 207A Street. “Who says freezing weather can’t be beautiful,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A reminder of recent weather

Grade 8 through 12 students participated in a short concert under the blossom trees at Westview Secondary Thursday, April 28. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
VIDEO: Blossoming musicians take concert outdoors