New Maple Ridge park to be finished this summer

Park located on the former site of the Anita Place Tent City

The construction of a new neighbourhood park in south west Haney is well underway. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Playground structures are up and crews are working on a scooter track at a new park being built in south west Haney.

The park is going to be located at 11683 223 St., on the site of the former Anita Place Tent City that took over the area for more than two years and came to an end in September 2019.

In addition to the play structures and scooter track, the new park will also include an off-leash dog area, a half basketball and hockey court, picnic tables and benches, a pathway along the perimeter of the park and an open lawn in the middle.

A two-metre-high chain-link fence will be built along the side of the park beside the Haney Bypass with a planted buffer to block the sight of vehicles on the busy roadway.

“The initial park concept was adjusted to reflect the neighbourhood feedback received,” said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities for the City of Maple Ridge.

“The park design was revised to include a boulder play structure, junior scooter track and paved perimeter pathway as well as a modest-sized dog off-leash area, she said.

The new park is expected to cost $397,000, including $130,000 of site remediation work that is included in the encampment cost discussion with the Province, added Richmond.

Construction on the neighbourhood park was started mid-May and although Richmond couldn’t give an official date, she expects the project to be completed sometime this summer.

