New program pairs Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students with environmental professionals

The ARMS Eco-Career Academy runs from July 3 to 7

The Alouette River Management Society is running the new Eco-Career Academy for local high school students from July 3 to 7. (ARMS/Special to The News)

A new program from the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is offering local teens the chance to experience what it’s like to have a hands-on environmental career.

This initiative, titled Eco-Career Academy, connects students between the ages of 15 and 17 with professionals from a variety of ecological areas, explained ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow.

“The Alouette River Management Society is offering an amazing opportunity for high school students to test out five different environmental careers to see what path they would like to take in university,” said Sparrow.

These five branches include environmental non-governmental organizations, fisheries, forestry, urban planning, and wildlife.

The program, which runs from July 3 to 7, will be limited to 12 students on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At the end of the five-day program, the students will receive an environmental resource binder of everything covered in the course, a certificate of completion, a letter of reference from the professional, and a starter field kit.

Participating in the program costs $550 per student, and requires the individuals to travel to various outdoor locations throughout Maple Ridge.

Registration and more information are available by visiting www.alouetteriver.org/eco-career-academy.