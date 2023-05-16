The Alouette River Management Society is running the new Eco-Career Academy for local high school students from July 3 to 7. (ARMS/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society is running the new Eco-Career Academy for local high school students from July 3 to 7. (ARMS/Special to The News)

New program pairs Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students with environmental professionals

The ARMS Eco-Career Academy runs from July 3 to 7

A new program from the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is offering local teens the chance to experience what it’s like to have a hands-on environmental career.

This initiative, titled Eco-Career Academy, connects students between the ages of 15 and 17 with professionals from a variety of ecological areas, explained ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow.

“The Alouette River Management Society is offering an amazing opportunity for high school students to test out five different environmental careers to see what path they would like to take in university,” said Sparrow.

These five branches include environmental non-governmental organizations, fisheries, forestry, urban planning, and wildlife.

RELATED: Volunteers clean up Pitt Meadows property to make way for public park

The program, which runs from July 3 to 7, will be limited to 12 students on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At the end of the five-day program, the students will receive an environmental resource binder of everything covered in the course, a certificate of completion, a letter of reference from the professional, and a starter field kit.

Participating in the program costs $550 per student, and requires the individuals to travel to various outdoor locations throughout Maple Ridge.

Registration and more information are available by visiting www.alouetteriver.org/eco-career-academy.

RELATED: Record temperature recorded for Pitt Meadows as thousands flock to local watering holes

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CareersEnvironmentJobs and Careersmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flooding evacuation order lifted for more Okanagan properties

Just Posted

The Alouette River Management Society is running the new Eco-Career Academy for local high school students from July 3 to 7. (ARMS/Special to The News)
New program pairs Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students with environmental professionals

Owen Fernandes, 17, is a Maple Ridge Secondary student who made the Canada Baseball Junior National Team for the Dominican Republic training camp. (Canada Baseball/Special to The News)
Canada Baseball Junior National Team calls on Maple Ridge athlete for training camp

CEED Centre Farm Market sources local fruits and vegetables and part of the profits goes towards their free community programs. (Special to The News)
Live entertainment, café new at CEED Centre Farm Market in Maple Ridge

Things have changed since this aerial photo of Fort Langley was taken in the 1950s. (Langley Centennial Museum collection)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Time for the revenge of Gen-X and the Millennials?