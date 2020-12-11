Harry Dhillon is the new superintendent for School District 42. (SD42/Special to The News)

New superintendent for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district

Harry Dhillon will be taking over for Sylvia Russell

A new superintendent has been chosen for School District 42.

Harry Dhillon, who has been with the district for more than 32 years, will be taking over for Superintendent Sylvia Russell, who is retiring on Jan. 31, 2021.

Dhillon started with the district in 1988 at Glenwood Elementary where he taught Grade 7.

Since then he has taught kindergarten to Grade 10 and served as both principal and vice principal of several elementary schools.

He has also served in a number of senior district leadership roles, including as district principal and acting director of human resources, director of instruction overseeing learning services, and, finally, assistant superintendent, the seat he will be vacating.

Dhillon is credited with leading the development of key policies in consultation with partner agencies, as well as, supporting mentorship and cross-professional collaboration at many levels of the district.

As deputy superintendent, he helped lead the implementation of the restored Maple Ridge Teachers Association collective agreement language, he served as mentor and advisor for human resources leadership staff, and also led key aspects of the district’s COVID-19 safety and educational program planning.

“I am proud to serve this incredible community in which I have lived much of my adult life and where I have spent my career,” said Dhillon, who holds a Master’s in Educational Leadership from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Education from Simon Fraser University.

“I strive to apply sound knowledge and a strong skill set to every task I undertake,” he said.

“I am deeply committed to this school district and am confident that my experience and strong relationships with staff and the community will serve us well as we work together to navigate through this unusual time.”

Board Chairperson Korleen Carreras welcomed Dhillon to his new role, noting that his dedication to the school district, his passion for the work, and his thorough understanding of the organization at every level made him an excellent choice to lead the district.

“Harry has served in a wide range of teaching and leadership roles over the course of his career in public education,” Carreras said.

“The depth and breadth of his experience with our school district is truly remarkable. I know I speak on behalf of the Board of Education when I say we feel very fortunate to have him.”


