Nine shoplifters arrested during blitz in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested nine shoplifters during an enforcement blitz. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Nine shoplifters were arrested and $1,200 worth of stolen merchandise recovered after a police enforcement blitz.

Ridge Meadows RCMP and store loss prevention officers teamed up for a shoplifting blitz, due to a recent spike in retail thefts at local businesses.

In February, police noticed a trend with an increase in reports of retail thefts in the area of Meadowtown Centre in Pitt Meadows. In direct response, the RCMP’s Community Response Unit, with the support of frontline officers, decided to increase enforcement and clamp down on these thefts.

The arrests were made and the stolen merchandise recovered in over two days of targeted enforcement.

“These businesses are losing thousands of dollars due to these retail thefts,” said Staff Sgt. Luca. “The people committing these thefts need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Expect to see similar Blitz enforcement continuing throughout the year, RCMP added.