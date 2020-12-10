Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018. Facebook photo

Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018. Facebook photo

‘No association with Hells Angels’ – Surrey Police Board member under fire for 2018 photos

Images inspire flak for Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell

Photographs taken with Hells Angels members have come back to haunt Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell, a member of Surrey’s newly-struck Police Board.

The pictures – from a two-year-old Facebook post, and brought to the attention of news outlets this week – show Chappell with two full-patch members of the White Rock Hells Angels chapter.

The presumed association has led some opposed to the transition of Surrey’s policing from the RCMP to a municipal force to question whether Chappell’s appointment to the board might be tainted by connections to the club.

But in a statement to media, including Peace Arch News, Chappell denied “relationship or association with the Hells Angel club in any way.”

He noted that it has been “well-documented and disclosed” that his father, Philip, was a former member of the club, until 1992.

“He left the club when I was a child, and I have never been associated to the club in any way,” Chappell said.

Surrey Coun. Jack Hundial – a former RCMP staff sergeant and outspoken critic of Surrey’s ongoing transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service – said the fact that Chappell is the son of a former Hells Angel raises questions about how thoroughly provincial appointments to the new board were vetted by B.C. public safety minister and solicitor general Mike Farnworth.

“What was the vetting process put into place?” he said.

“That’s a good question not only for Farnworth but I think also for (new SPS chief) Norm Lipinski because he’s now the man that has to work with the police board.”

READ MORE: ‘A clean canvas’: Norm Lipinski named as Surrey’s police chief

READ MORE: New chief for Semiahmoo First Nation

Chappell said the pictures, originally shared on Facebook in 2018, were taken in August of that year at the funeral of Carla Newman, who he described as “the mother of a childhood friend.”

In the pictures, Chappell is seen standing with four other men, two of whom have been identified as White Rock Hells Angels Brent Milne and Douglas Riddoch. Newman has been described as a relative of former White Rock chapter member David Newman.

In his statement, Chappell said “any photos of me were with my father’s friends from his past.”

On his father’s birthday, in November of last year, Chappell posted a Facebook tribute to Philip that included an old photo of his father wearing his Hells Angels vest and colours.

“I have never denied or had any reason to deny my father’s history, nor does this impact my personal values or ethics as a First Nation leader or a Surrey Police Board member,” Chappell commented.

Hundial stopped short of saying he thinks Chappell should resign from the police board.

“I think there needs to be some clear transparency around it,” he said.

“It was a rushed process. When you’re responsible for having input not just for leadership in your local community like on the reserve, but for all of Surrey, I think it requires a higher level of scrutiny not just for Harley but for everyone on the police board.”

Chappell also noted that he feels his childhood experiences don’t define him as an adult.

“I have moved forward in positive and progressive ways to better my community both of Semiahmoo First Nation and the larger community,” he said.

“I have used my life experiences to become the person I am today; a father, a husband, a community leader.”

Surrey police board chair Melissa Granum was not available for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

– with files from Tom Zytaruk

First NationsSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly woman killed in collision on Lougheed in Maple Ridge
Next story
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Just Posted

Doug Sabourin, interim executive director at Alouette Addictions, said a Naloxone kit is a good tool in dealing with the opioid crisis, but it’s not enough. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Mother calls for legal drugs after son’s death in Maple Ridge

Joyce Bunge’s son Joseph Bauman died on Oct. 28 from an illicit drug overdose

(Ronan O'Doherty/The News)
Elderly woman killed in collision on Lougheed in Maple Ridge

79-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in crash Wednesday night

Matt Kelso, a well known local musician, campaigned for more ambulance service in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man who lobbied for more ambulances passed away

Matt Kelso lost his battle with brain cancer

Jonny is one of the ponies visitors can take a picture with at Harlequin Stables. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge stable holds holiday meet-n-greet with rescued ponies

Harlequin Stables has saved 12 animals since COVID-19 pandemic began

Pitt Meadows council in budget deliberations online.
Pitt Meadows council budgets 3.77 per cent tax increase for 2021

New spends include Four firefighter and new communications system for fire department

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018.
‘No association with Hells Angels’ – Surrey Police Board member under fire for 2018 photos

Images inspire flak for Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Charges are pending against Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

Most Read