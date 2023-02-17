A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage after the Feb. 16 quake

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island late Thursday night.

Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake Feb. 16 at 10:55 p.m. about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, the agency noted.

No one has yet reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
