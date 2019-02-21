Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: North Delta elementary school closed following stabbing that left cop, woman in serious condition

An off-duty police officer and a woman were injured outside of the school Wednesday afternoon

A private elementary school in North Delta remains closed today after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon that sent two people to hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place outside Immaculate Conception School at approximately 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 20, according to a Delta Police Department press release.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said.

No children were involved in the incident.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Peter Darbyshire, media relations specialist with the Provincial Health Services Authority, said two people were transported to hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. That evening, DPD confirmed the condition of both the off-duty officer and the woman is “considered to be serious.”

Delta police chief Neil Dubord provided an update on the condition of the two stabbing victims via Twitter Thursday morning. He said the officer’s condition has been upgraded to stable, but the woman remains in serious condition.

SEE PREVIOUS: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside North Delta elementary school


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman, off-duty cop in serious condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school
Next story
Homicide team investigating after missing Surrey woman found dead

Just Posted

Homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma passes away

Sharma passed away Feb. 15

Pitt Meadows Community Foundation files extension for AGM

Waiting on financial report, said president Becker

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

No links between rural fires in Pitt Meadows, says chief

Squatters considered possible cause of Sunday’s blaze on Harris Road

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver manages single point as NHL playoff chase continues

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

RCMP say a Good Samaritan pulled the kids to safety

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Most Read