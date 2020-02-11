North Vancouver RCMP are looking for the driver of this truck after a series of collisions on Monday, Feb, 10, 2020. (North Vancouver RCMP)

North Vancouver RCMP looking for driver of truck involved in multiple hit-and-runs

Abandoned truck was found in a field

Mounties in North Vancouver are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that was involved in multiple crashes on Monday.

Police said the series of collisions began just after 4 a.m. when a North Vancouver man in the 200 block of West 25 Street was woken up by a pickup truck driving over his lawn. When the man went outside, he told police the driver hit him in the arm with a metal bar and then drove away.

Mounties believe the truck was involved in a collision with a taxi, a parked car and with another driver in the area of 29 Street and Lonsdale Avenue. The car also hit some signs, RCMP said, and was involved in other property damage.

At about 5:30 a.m., a police officer saw that the gate at Wagg Creek Park, about a kilometre away from 29 Street and Lonsdale Avenue, had been rammed. RCMP found the truck abandoned in the park’s sports field. A search by Mounties and a police dog did not turn up the driver.

The truck is described as a white and light brown, older model pick-up truck with a camper. Anyone who saw the truck, any damage it caused, or has video or photos of it, is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP.

ALSO READ: Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tower proposed for downtown Maple Ridge
Next story
RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Just Posted

LETTER: How can the message of motherhood be so offensive?

Anti-abortion billboard outside St. Luke’s Catholic Church vandalized

Pitt Meadows looking at its own RCMP office

Study recommends city splits from Maple Ridge on policing

Escort recounts frightening story in Vernon Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Barns of Maple Ridge featured in new exhibit

From Barn To Table runs from Feb. 15 to Apr. 4

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Popular Chilliwack tulip festival brings one-day pop-up event to Metrotown mall

Live tulips will bloom at one-day indoor display in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity

Surrey family leaps from third-storey balcony to escape fire

It happened at 14555 68th Ave., at 2:55 a.m. A smoke alarm woke them up

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in B.C. teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Most Read