In this March 28, 2010, file photo, Bret “Hit Man” Hart celebrates his victory over Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania XXVI in Glendale, Ariz. Hart was one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time. But it came with a price. He traveled a non-stop schedule filled with drugs, women and missing out on the biggest days in children’s lives. He’s one of many former WWE stars featured in the new documentary “350 Days.” (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is OK after the famous wrestler was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to Hart’s defence on Saturday night.

Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press a 26-year-old man was in custody and facing criminal charges. The official was not authorized to discuss to the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

Jim Mustian, The Associated Press

