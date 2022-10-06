Sunny and dry weather leads to record-setting temperatures in Pitt Meadows from Oct. 1-3. (File photo)

October begins by setting multi-day temperature records in Pitt Meadows

Oct. 1-3 saw temperatures not reached in over 30 years

As Thanksgiving approaches, residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can look forward to some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures.

Although the next few days are still expected to be warm weather and plenty of sunshine, Thanksgiving Monday should see a daily high of only 16 C, according to Environment Canada, which is the first time the area has seen a daily high of less than 20 C since Sept. 23.

It’s this continued trend of abnormally warm weather than has caused Pitt Meadows to set yet another temperature record.

Oct. 1, 2, and 3 (Saturday-Monday) were all record-setting highs with temperatures of 26.6 C, 27.5 C, and 27.6 C, respectively.

All three of these temperatures were the highest ever recorded from Oct. 1-3 since temperature data collection in Pitt Meadows began in 1993.

Dozens of other B.C. cities also set temperature records over the weekend, with some passing temperatures that haven’t been seen in 90 years.

Since this stretch of record-setting weather, temperature highs in the Pitt Meadows area have dipped back down to around 22 C, where they are expected to stay until Thanksgiving Day kicks off another decline in temperatures into weather more typical of the fall season.

Sunny and dry weather leads to record-setting temperatures in Pitt Meadows from Oct. 1-3. (File photo)
