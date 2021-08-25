Officer injured during attempted stop of stolen vehicle in Maple Ridge

Damage done to a police car during an attempted stop of a stolen vehicle on Monday. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

A police officer was injured and a spike belt was used to stop a stolen truck that damaged multiple vehicles along a Maple Ridge street on Monday.

Police initially spotted a black Ford F350 at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 23, in the area of 203 Street and Lougheed Highway that was reported stolen out of Coquitlam. They attempted to block the vehicle, but the driver managed to evade the police – at a high rate of speed.

The truck took off east along River Road hitting multiple vehicles along the way.

Tactical measures were used in an attempt to stop the truck, said Insp. Jayson Lucash, including the use of a spike belt. However, even though three of the tires were punctured, the driver continued to flee from police, smashing into a stationary police vehicle, where one officer received minor injuries.

The truck was eventually was stopped by police on Lougheed Highway near Jim Robson Way and two men were arrested.

Facing multiple charges are Tyler Pare, 35, of Mission, and Robert Carr, 38, of Abbotsford. The men are being charged with: one count of theft of a motor vehicle; one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle; one count of failing to stop while being pursued by a peace officer; one count of failing to stop after being involved in an accident.

Pare is facing additional charges of one count of assaulting or threatening to use a weapon to a peace officer; one count of possession of stolen property; and one count driving while prohibited.

Pare is scheduled for appearance in BC Provincial Court on Sept 1, 2021. Carr is scheduled for appearance on Aug. 25, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time, said Lucash.

