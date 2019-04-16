Sheriffs lead John Brittain, the man accused in a quadruple fatal shooting in Penticton Monday, into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)

Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

John Brittain has been charged with the fatal shooting that occurred in Penticton on Monday.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Brittain has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder as a result of the incidents that allegedly occurred on April 15.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

According to documents found in a 2015 report, Brittain had at some point worked for the City of Penticton.

The names of the victims are currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Brittain is expected to make an appearance this morning in Penticton Provincial Court.

