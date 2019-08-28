The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue early Aug. 2, 2017.

Older brother of man charged in 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Gurvinder Singh Deo released on $250,000 surety, conditions

The older brother of the man charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi has been granted bail.

Justice Murray Blok made the ruling – imposing a $250,000 surety as well as more than a dozen conditions – in proceedings Wednesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

There is a publication ban on evidence disclosed during the hearing.

Members of Dhesi’s family – including her mother and sister – were in court for the proceedings, and could be seen at times wiping tears as they listened.

Gurvinder Deo, 25, has been in custody for just over two months, since his arrest in mid-June. He is charged with “accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains” in connection with Dhesi’s killing.

The 19-year-old’s body was found in a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: Five charged in Surrey teen’s death appear in court

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, is charged with second-degree murder and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains in connection with Dhesi’s death. During announcement of his arrest, police described the 21-year-old as having been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

Gurvinder Deo – who appeared in court by video Wednesday – is Harjot Deo’s older brother.

Three others are also facing charges in connection with Dhesi’s death:

Harjot Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, is charged with “accessory after the fact to murder.” She was granted bail (set at $500,000) on June 14. His sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, also charged with “accessory after the fact to murder,” was released on June 28; bail was set at $275,000.

Talwinder Singh Khun Khun – arrested at the same time as Gurvinder Deo – was granted bail, set at $250,000, on July 25.

Conditions imposed on Gurvinder Deo Wednesday by Blok include that he have no contact with his mother, Harjot Deo and Inderdeep Deo, as well as no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister.

A bail hearing for Harjot Deo is set for Sept. 6 in B.C. Supreme Court.

All five accused are scheduled for further proceedings in Surrey Provincial Court on Sept. 11.

 

IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces charges against Harjot Singh Deo, in connection with Bhavkiran Dhesi’s August 2017 death. Deo’s sister, mother, brother and another man (Talwinder Khun Khun) are charged with ‘accessory after the fact.’ His brother and Khun Khun are also facing an additional charge of indecently interfere with or offer indignity to human remains.’ (File photo)

Previous story
B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents
Next story
Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Just Posted

Powerful film on stigma, homelessness and addiction coming to Maple Ridge

Us and Them is on a North American tour

Letter: Seal cull would be bad for our image

Many creatures eat B.C. salmon

Maple Ridge pump track racer elated after second place win

Karsen Tielen took her BMX skills to the pump track, qualifies for worlds

France and South Korea awarding medals to recognize Canadian veterans

No cost involved for government issued medals

Cancer driver given renewed purpose

A retired banker from Maple Ridge now fills many of her days as a volunteer

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Surrey mayor slams ride-hailing, again

Doug McCallum re-affirmed his opposition to ride-hailing in Surrey as the service ramps up

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Vancouver-area sees fastest drop in condo price per square foot: report

Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto all seeing rising prices

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Most Read