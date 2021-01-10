One dead after two separate shootings just hours apart in Lower Mainland

One person is dead and another injured after two separate shootings in the Lower Mainland.

The first shooting took place in Richmond just before midnight on Saturday (Jan. 9). Mounties and paramedics were called to a residence in the 8100-block of Lansdowne Road for reports of a man in his 20s being shot multiple times. The man has since died from his injuries and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating. This was Richmond’s second fatal shooting in three days, after Anees Mohammed, 29, was fatally shot Thursday evening in Steveston Community Park.

The other shooting this weekend took place in Coquitlam just after midnight on Sunday. Mounties were called to the 1400-block of Kingston Street at 1:03 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. Police said multiple suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

RCMP later found a car on fire in the 3500-block of Gislason Avenue that is believed to be connected to the shooting. The man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties said it’s unclear if the shooting is gang-related but they are currently looking to identify suspects.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2021-820.

