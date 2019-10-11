One dead after vehicle hits tree in central Abbotsford

A male driver in his 30s was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in central Abbotsford.
A black sedan hit a tree on the south side of Old Yale road, just east of Clearbrook Road, at about 5:15 p.m.
A female passenger, whose age is not known at this time, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Abbotsford Police Department collision reconstructionists and patrol officers are continuing to investigate the crash. The cause has not yet been determined.
Old Yale Road between South Fraser Way and Countess Way is expected to be closed for several hours.
The name of the driver has not been released.
#Abbotsford emergency services are responding to a collision at Clearbrook Rd and Old Yale Rd. The intersection will be closed for the next few hours. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Thank you for your patience.
— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) October 11, 2019