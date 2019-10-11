Emergency crews were called to the area of Old Yale Road and Clearbrook Road for a serious crash Thursday evening in Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

One dead after vehicle hits tree in central Abbotsford

Black sedan collided with tree on Old Yale Road

A male driver in his 30s was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in central Abbotsford.

A black sedan hit a tree on the south side of Old Yale road, just east of Clearbrook Road, at about 5:15 p.m.

A female passenger, whose age is not known at this time, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Abbotsford Police Department collision reconstructionists and patrol officers are continuing to investigate the crash. The cause has not yet been determined.

Old Yale Road between South Fraser Way and Countess Way is expected to be closed for several hours.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Previous story
Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts
Next story
Metro Vancouver bus drivers, maintenance workers vote in favour of strike mandate

Just Posted

Letter: Do some research, ask Maple Ridge candidates questions on climate change

Kids already doing this, writer notes

Concussion knocks Ram out of big fight

Maple Ridge MMA pro was on her way to Japan for Rizin fight

Knights play host this Saturday

Midgets in Friday Night Lights game at Thunderbird Stadium

Gym packed at SRT to hear federal election candidates

It’s important for students to be civically engaged, said teacher

Council gives first OK to plan for Mussallem Motors lot

Project would be at entrance to downtown Maple Ridge

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Metro Vancouver bus drivers, maintenance workers vote in favour of strike mandate

Roughly 99 per cent of the 5,000 Unifor Local 111 and 2200 members voted for the strike mandate

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

One dead after vehicle hits tree in central Abbotsford

Black sedan collided with tree on Old Yale Road

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read