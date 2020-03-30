One dead in head-on weekend crash near Agassiz

A fatal two-vehicle crash closed both sides of Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope on Saturday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov said a man in his late 50s died after an offset head-on collision just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The man’s vehicle was westbound in his vehicle when he drifted over the centre line and collided with a second vehicle. Two people in the other vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. Halskov said the initial investigation indicated there was no impairment involved in the collision. The B.C. Coroners Office is involved in this ongoing investigation, and the office may conduct a toxicology report as a matter of course.

According to DriveBC records, the crash took place between Seabird Island Road and Johnson Slough Rest Area.



