One person was found dead following a fire at a Whalley apartment building Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was found dead following a fire at a Whalley apartment building Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead in Surrey apartment fire

Police, fire services respond to blaze in 13600-block of 107A Avenue

One person was found dead following a fire late Tuesday (April 5) at an apartment building in Whalley.

According to a news release, police were alerted to a fire in the 13600-block of 107A Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Officers found a suite on the building’s lower floor “fully engulfed.”

Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service officers evacuated the building, but were unable to enter the one suite, where it’s believed the fire originated, the release continues.

“Surrey Fire Department attended and quickly extinguished the fire and, unfortunately, located one deceased person inside.”

READ ALSO: Surrey firefighters tackle house fire in Whalley

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is currently no indication that the fire was suspicious, the release notes.

No information regarding the deceased was provided.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video, and 107A Avenue was closed to traffic.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-48845.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

fireSurrey

Previous story
Stólō Tribal Council embarking on interview project for survivors of St. Mary’s Residential School
Next story
‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter

Just Posted

Bernie Aubin, a drummer for the Headpins for 42 years and owner of Canadian Classic Rock, and international booking agency, is hoping the Rock Maple Ridge festival will be an annual event. (Special to The News)
3-day Rock’n Roll festival coming to Maple Ridge

Alouette River Management Society will offer education about pollinators this Sunday at Maple Ridge Park. (Colleen Kelly Newton/Special to The News)
ARMS offers pollinators program this Sunday

Maple Ridge council voted to stop a government cannabis store in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council stops government cannabis store

A motorcyclist crashed into a house in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Motorcyclist crashes into neighbour’s house in Maple Ridge