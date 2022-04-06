One dead in Surrey apartment fire

Police, fire services respond to blaze in 13600-block of 107A Avenue

One person was found dead following a fire late Tuesday (April 5) at an apartment building in Whalley.

According to a news release, police were alerted to a fire in the 13600-block of 107A Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Officers found a suite on the building’s lower floor “fully engulfed.”

Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service officers evacuated the building, but were unable to enter the one suite, where it’s believed the fire originated, the release continues.

“Surrey Fire Department attended and quickly extinguished the fire and, unfortunately, located one deceased person inside.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is currently no indication that the fire was suspicious, the release notes.

No information regarding the deceased was provided.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video, and 107A Avenue was closed to traffic.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-48845.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

