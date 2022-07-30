Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Triple shooting in Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Surrey RCMP say two other victims were taken to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead and two other are injured after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday (July 30).

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release says when officers arrived, they found three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds,” adding they “provided life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

Despite that, one of the injured men died at scene. Police say the other two victims were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, Surrey RCMP say.

The release adds that the initial investigation show “that this was a targeted incident,” but the investigation is in the early stages and police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase.

“At this point in time, there is no concern for public safety.”

Surrey RCMP is now looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
