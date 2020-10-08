One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

One man is in custody after shots were reported near Seabird Island.
According to Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent, police were called to the 9000 block of Peters Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (October 3) responding to a shots fired complaint. One man was arrested and is charged with multiple firearms offences.
There were no injuries and Sargent said the investigation is ongoing. Saturday’s incident was isolated and there is no current danger to the community.
