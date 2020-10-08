File Photo

One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

Man now faces multiple firearms-related charges, no one injured

One man is in custody after shots were reported near Seabird Island.

According to Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent, police were called to the 9000 block of Peters Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (October 3) responding to a shots fired complaint. One man was arrested and is charged with multiple firearms offences.

There were no injuries and Sargent said the investigation is ongoing. Saturday’s incident was isolated and there is no current danger to the community.

READ ALSO: Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

READ ALSO: Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Abbotsford property

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AgassizFirst NationsHarrison Hot SpringsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Just Posted

LETTER: B.C. must commit to parks

Maple Ridge letter writer wants investment into parklands to be an election issue

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows revelers will have to look for alternative means of transport this holiday season

Operation Red Nose will not provide its safe ride service in B.C. this year

Hunt for boater on Alouette Lake called off

A Surrey man, 37, is still missing after a jet ski mishap in Golden Ears Provincial Park a week ago

Political battle lines are drawn in Maple-Ridge-Mission riding

Candidates debate homelessness, PST and infrastructure needs

Salvation Army gives away Chromebooks to students in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

70 computers will be handed out to eligible students

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

Man now faces multiple firearms-related charges, no one injured

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Basketball BC, Fraser Valley Bandits launch partnerships

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team becomes official naming rights partner for leagues

Most Read