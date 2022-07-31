(file)

One man in hospital after rescue from Alouette River “Hot Rocks” swimming hole on Sunday

‘Flotation accident’ leaves victim in critical condition

A Sunday afternoon mishap in Maple Ridge saw one man transported to hospital in critical condition after he was rescued from the Alouette River.

Around 3:20 p.m., police, fire, and ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive male near Davidson’s Pool on the north side of the Alouette River.

After he was extracted, the victim required CPR at the scene.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams said it “appears to be the result of a flotation accident.”

Davidson’s Pool, which is named after land owner J. Davidson, is located a little way upstream from Maple Ridge Park.

A popular swimming hole for residents to cool off on a summer day, it is also known as the home of the “Hot Rocks” after the sun-heated rocks around the pool that offer a warm place to relax and sunbathe.

An online description, posted by Maple Ridge parks, recreation and culture, warns the pool – which has no lifeguard – can be “extremely dangerous” because the river moves very fast.

