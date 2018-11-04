One person was pronounced deceased at the scene after a vehicle collision near the 13400-block of 88 Avenue Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person dead after collision in Surrey

Three others injured

One person is dead and three others were injured after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday (Nov. 4) morning.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release they were called to a “very serious motor vehicle incident” at 12:03 a.m. near the 13400-block of 88 Avenue.

“One of the driver’s involved was pronounced deceased at the scene, while 3 other occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life threatening,” the release states.

Surrey RCMP’s traffic services, general duty and Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (iCARS) are investigating the collision.

“88th Avenue will be closed between 132nd Street and King George Boulevard for several hours while the investigation continues,” the news release states, which was issued at 2:38 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is encourage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

 

