Emergency crews respond to the scene of a serious crash in Guildford on Monday (Aug. 6). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Guildford

One person dead after rollover crash in Surrey

Collision happened late Monday near 157th Street and 104th Avenue, police advise public to avoid area

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead after a serious rollover crash in Guildford late Monday night.

The collision happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 5, in the 15700-block of 104th Avenue.

Constable Richard Wright said Tuesday morning that police were still working to identify the male driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Black Press freelancer said it appeared that an eastbound pickup truck lost control, crossed the centre median and rolled into a tree in a front yard.

“The driver was heavily entrapped and firefighters worked feverishly to free him,” the freelancer said.

Police say traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation, including the closure of 104th Avenue westbound at 160th Street and for all eastbound traffic at 156th Street.

The public are requested to avoid the area until further notice.

Surrey RCMP say the investigation into the collision is in its early stages.

Investigators ask witnesses who observed the crash, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


