One person injured in Pitt Meadows Jet Ski accident

A woman was rushed to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a Jet-Ski incident along the Pitt River.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene by Rannie and Ladner Roads in Pitt Meadows at about 3:20 p.m. on June 22 where a 24-year-old female had some sort of accident.

Initially Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were also called to help along with an air ambulance to transport the patient to hospital.

However, both were told to stand down after the patient was assessed by attending paramedics.