Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

B.C. is opening a province-wide online and phone booking system Tuesday to guide its age-based mass vaccination program for COVID-19.

The online portal and a provincial call centre at 1-833–838-2323, open April 6 at 8 a.m., the health ministry announced Monday. Age-based bookings for people born in 1950 or earlier, Indigenous people 18 and older and clinically vulnerable people with notification letters are eligible.

There are three steps for booking, which can also be done in person at Service B.C. offices around the province:

– Register when it is your turn and receive a confirmation code

– Book a vaccine appointment when you get an email, text or phone call confirming your eligibility by age

– Visit a vaccine clinic to get your vaccine dose

As vaccine supplies permit, age groups are being moved up ahead of B.C.’s original mass vaccination plan. To find out when you are eligible, check the website gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

Public health officials are also expanding use of available AstraZeneca vaccine for 55- to 65-year-olds delivered by pharmacies, from the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island and other parts of the province. Information on the expansion will be posted here as it becomes available.

