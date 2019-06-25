Ottawa fertility doctor who used wrong sperm back before medical regulator

Dr. Bernard Norman Barwin will now face allegations of incompetence

A fertility doctor previously disciplined for artificially inseminating several women with the wrong sperm is set to appear before Ontario’s medical regulator today to face additional allegations, including that he used his own sperm in certain procedures.

Dr. Bernard Norman Barwin admitted to committing professional misconduct when he appeared before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s discipline committee in 2013, saying errors in his practice had left three patients with children whose biological fathers were not the ones they intended.

The committee suspended him from practising medicine for two months, but Barwin gave up his licence the following year.

ALSO READ: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

A notice of hearing says Barwin will now face allegations of incompetence, of failing to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and of engaging in dishonourable or unprofessional conduct.

It says the allegations relate to his failing to ensure the correct sperm was used in his practice and to his using his own sperm to inseminate patients, as well as to his responses to the college during its investigations into these issues.

Though Barwin already gave up his medical licence, the college could revoke it if he is found guilty on these additional grounds. That would alert other medical regulators should he apply to practise medicine elsewhere.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record
Next story
Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

Just Posted

Looking Back: Before there were Raptors

Maple Ridge has a long history of basketball.

Train horns falling silent in Maple Ridge

30-day transition period underway

Maple Ridge actress in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Melissa Harris part of Bard in the Valley cast.

Two open houses about Maple Ridge’s future

City wants ideas about road, northeast Albion

RCMP surround Maple Ridge house, make arrest

Man leaves home as canine team brought in.

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Native of Saint-Lambert, Que., set a record for longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

BREAKING: Plane reported down at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

White Rock council opts for compromise in waterfront parking fee hike

Amendment calls for hourly rates of $3.75 instead of $4 from April to September

Province to increase parking, pilot First Nation stewards at busy Joffre Lakes

Two-hundred more parking stalls will bring total spots to allow 450 cars

Search on for black bear that appears to be habituated in Burnaby

The bear lunged at a woman who was trying to shoo it from several backpacks

Most Read