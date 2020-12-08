A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)

Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

A University of Victoria student is warning motorists with out-of-province license plates to be vigilant after his tires were slashed last weekend.

Nigel Swab found the rear tires on his car, which has Alberta license plates, slashed Sunday afternoon. He posted pictures online and said he heard from at least two other drivers in the area – both with out-of-province license plates – who found their tires in the same condition.

“It was something I was concerned about at the beginning of the pandemic and kind of just went out of my mind,” he said. “I haven’t had too many issues with anyone showing anger towards me because of my plates.”

Swab, who has lived in Victoria for four years, isn’t required to change to B.C. registration as long as he is a full-time student.

He said he could be looking at $500 in replacement costs if an insurance claim proves too pricey.

READ ALSO: ‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

“You’d think that someone would possibly think about the fact that we’re likely students,” he said. “But I mean, people are scared, people are stressed and it’s understandable … not everyone’s going to be thinking clearly.”

Tires were slashed on at least two vehicles with out-of-province plates in over the weekend, said Const. Markus Anastasiades. Both were in the 1700-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road, near UVic. These are the only reports the department has received of out-of-province vehicles having their tires slashed.

“We suspect that these vehicles were targeted based solely on their non-B.C. licence plates, which is extremely disappointing and not consistent with the kindness and community support we have seen here in Saanich over the course of the pandemic,” he said. “There are many legitimate reasons why out of province plates are seen here locally and we don’t know everyone’s story.”

READ ALSO: Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands in damages

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusHate crimesSaanichSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure event at Blue Mountain elementary
Next story
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Just Posted

A massive fire broke out at the CP Rail yard in Port Coquitlam in 2018 after a train collided with a truck carrying ethanol. (Black Press files)
CP’s logistics yard brings new level of fire hazard to Pitt Meadows

Fire department will need more career firefighters and training: Larsson

There have been COVID-19 exposure events at two more schools this week. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Blue Mountain elementary

Fraser Health reports two exposures in Maple Ridge schools this week

The COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital was first declared Nov. 5. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital over

The announcement came about Ridge Meadows Hospital at Monday’s briefing

Maple Ridge author Matthew Bennett just published his first science fiction novel. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author publishes first Sci Fi

Story takes place in the year 2337 on a planet divided in two

The need for services for women and children impacted by violence and abuse in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows continues to grow. (Pixabay)
Cythera House recognizes National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Maple Ridge transition house has bene serving women in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 37 years.

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

Sherman, TX / United States - April 1 2020. (Shutterstock)
United Way turns recovered food heading for disposal into 900K meals in the Lower Mainland

Food rescue and redistribution can help keep neighbours from going hungry during COVID

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chilliwack mink ranch

News spurs renewed call from animal rights groups to end the fur trade

Most Read