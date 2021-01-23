Outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital declared over

The outbreak was announced at the end of December in an inpatient rehab unit at Maple Ridge hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital has been declared over by Fraser Health on Friday (Jan 22).

It was first announced at the end of December when two patients in an inpatient rehab unit within the hospital tested positive for the virus.

The rest of the hospital remained operational, and the unit was temporarily closed to admissions.

This is the second outbreak in Maple Ridge to be declared over this week.

Another outbreak involving a staff member at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village was quashed on Tuesday (Jan 19).

The health authority continues to stress the importance of people living in the Fraser Health region using the COVID-19 assessment tool, and strongly encourage anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms – even mild ones – to get tested as soon as possible.

Anyone with symptoms can book or drop by one of their collection centres which are operated in partnership with local divisions of Family Practice.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.



