Colin O’Byrne, Pitt Meadows manager of community development, answers public questions about the North Lougheed Study Area during a community engagement session. (Contributed)

OUTLOOK 2019: North Lougheed development in the works

The 35-year-old plans have morphed, and now emphasize housing

The last major development in Pitt Meadows for the foreseeable future is in the works, after many delays.

The North Lougheed Study Area is a 50-hectare plot of land north of the Lougheed Highway at Harris Road.

Past Pitt Meadows councils have debated, planned and indefinitely deferred building on the site, in a series of processes that date back to the mid-1980s.

“This has been in the council playbook for 35 years,” noted Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The current council is coming up with a new plan that includes residential development – even towers, and the process appears to be moving forward.

SmartCentres, one of Canada’s largest developers of shopping centres, owns a significant portion of the site. That company is glad to see development plans moving ahead after the last council put the process on hold for four years.

“This opportunity to create a new community to complement the recent growth and future development demands and requirements of the City of Pitt Meadows is certainly unique within Metro Vancouver, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition,” said Mike Gilman SmartCentres Senior vice-president of development.

In 2011, a plan for mixed employment and retail-commercial development was prepared. However, in the intervening period of almost a decade, the perceived best use of that land has changed. There is seen to be little demand for commercial retail space, and the city has added residential buildings.

Towers would offer spectacular views of the Golden Ears Mountains and Pitt Lake, while allowing homeowners to take advantage of coming B-Line transit upgrades whisking commuters to SkyTrain connections.

Dingwall said the site can provide affordable housing, rental stock and seniors housing.

“We’re going to find housing for all income levels,” said the mayor.

It is at long last starting to take shape. The city has four draft concepts, and they include some common features:

• green belt along the northern edge;

• green spaces inside the development;

• pedestrian and cyclist overpass above the Lougheed Highway, for good north-south connectivity;

• medium and high-density residential buildings within walking distance of both transit and existing businesses;

• B-Line bus stops at Meadows Gardens Way/Park Road;

• mixed-use buildings along the Lougheed, designed to increase housing options and opportunities for businesses;

• medium-density residential along the Meadow Gardens Golf Course edge, to incorporate views;

• mixed-employment area to accommodate skilled employment, hospitality, commercial recreation and educational institutions.

Because much of the site is in the Agricultural Land Reserve, councils have had to work with the Agricultural Land Commission to have the site exempted.

They have secured exemptions with conditions, which include construction of a new road from Harris to Golden Ears Way.

That road is referred to as the North Lougheed Connector and is designed to provide a faster east-west route north of the Lougheed.

It would take traffic off Old Dewdney Trunk Road, which is frequently used by slow-moving farm vehicles.

The plans for the area are before the public, and the city will be taking online feedback until Dec. 2.

• Pitt Meadows residents can offer feedback online via the city’s civic engagement platform at haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca

Previous story
Saskatchewan to join class-action lawsuit started by B.C. against opioid industry
Next story
New Hands Off! campaign announced today

Just Posted

New Hands Off! campaign announced today

New campaign to stop groping on buses, in bars

High tea in Maple Ridge to make sure girls don’t skip school. Period.

Marie Luitingh raised money for girls sanitary supplies in South Africa

Fire hits Maple Ridge property, but still no power

Pitt Meadows couple set up gofundme after blaze

$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

SD42 had to cover MSP for international students after government announcement in August

Maple Ridge residents readying for commute chaos

Buses stop running Wednesday to Friday

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

UPDATE: Union, Coast Mountain to head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Most Read