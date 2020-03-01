A health worker wearing a protective suit adjusts his goggles as he prepares to transport patients in Daegu, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The coronavirus has claimed its first victim in the United States as the number of cases shot up in Iran, Italy and South Korea and the spreading outbreak shook the global economy.(Ryu Young-seok/Yonhap via AP)

Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Vast majority of cases in China but Italy, South Korea seeing more infections

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

— Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe; 2 deaths

— Singapore: 106 cases

— United States: 74 cases, 1 death

— Spain: 71 cases

— Germany: 66

— Kuwait: 45 cases

— Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38 cases

— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29 cases

— Australia: 23 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 21 cases

— Canada: 20

READ MORE: B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1000 tested for novel coronavirus

— Iraq: 19

— Norway: 19

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 15

— Netherlands: 10

— Switzerland: 10

— Greece: 7

— Lebanon: 7

— Croatia: 7

— Finland: 6

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Israel: 5

— Russia: 5

— Mexico: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Czech Republic 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Romania: 3 cases

— Belarus: 2

— Belgium: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Denmark: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Qatar: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

The Associated Press

Coronavirus

