An abandoned car was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch. (Special to The News)

An abandoned car was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch. (Special to The News)

Overturned car found in water-filled Pitt Meadows ditch

Vehicle discovered abandoned

A vehicle was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning, with nobody inside.

The Pitt Meadows fire department were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. March 30 by a delivery driver and the driver of a tractor trailer, who came upon the vehicle near the intersection of Ford Road Detour and Woolridge Road.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and upside down in the water-filled ditch, about a half to three quarters submerged, estimated assistant fire chief Dave Biggin.

“We searched the ditch, we searched the surrounding fields and nothing found,” said Biggin.

They left the vehicle in the care of the RCMP.

The News has reached out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP and will include more information if it is provided.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows fire responds after vehicle crashes into Esso pump

ALSO: Pitt Meadows fire chiefs receive Outstanding Service Awards for their heroic rescue

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
2 bike-riding suspects caught after man shot at Lower Mainland home, sent to hospital

Just Posted

An abandoned car was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch. (Special to The News)
Overturned car found in water-filled Pitt Meadows ditch

Hazel May, a relative newcomer to Pitt Meadows, was inspired to snap photographs of a few blossoms – a sure sign of spring – popping up around the Pitt Meadows city hall recently. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Captivated by the beauty of spring

Verna Ryan and Adam Burley say the trails in their neighbourhood are an eyesore. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge townhouses neighbours homeless camping area

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge council wasting time with topics outside its mandate