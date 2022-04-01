Overturned car found in water-filled Pitt Meadows ditch

An abandoned car was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch. (Special to The News)

A vehicle was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning, with nobody inside.

The Pitt Meadows fire department were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. March 30 by a delivery driver and the driver of a tractor trailer, who came upon the vehicle near the intersection of Ford Road Detour and Woolridge Road.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and upside down in the water-filled ditch, about a half to three quarters submerged, estimated assistant fire chief Dave Biggin.

“We searched the ditch, we searched the surrounding fields and nothing found,” said Biggin.

They left the vehicle in the care of the RCMP.

• The News has reached out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP and will include more information if it is provided.

