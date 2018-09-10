Parents invited to social media workshop at Thomas Haney

Jesse Miller says students can find many opportunities from social media and technology. (Contributed)

Children and teens staring at devices such as cellphones, tablets, laptops and game consoles is a common sight.

With so much going on in the world of technology, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows parents are invited to an upcoming workshop about social media education at Thomas Haney secondary, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

The workshop is hosted by Mediated Reality, an organization that presents to students, teachers and parents about how to safely and efficiently use technology.

Jesse Miller, Mediated Reality founder, said his workshops discuss issues that pop up on the radar since technology is constantly changing.

“It’s a support program that empowers students with a voice that allows them to understand things they do online. It gives teachers tools to implement health and wellness and understand where students have disclosures about technology use and abuse.”

Miller said his presentation is less about fear-mongering and more about educating.

“I put this on parents that we taught our children these pieces of technology are important. If you’ve been aiming your phone at your child who is now 13 since they were a young child, you shared your child on Facebook, you check emails at home, you’re on vacation checking work emails, kids learn about that.”

Miller added that often parents are scared of Internet predators, but said the more worrisome aspect of the is the amount of shareable content.

“Kids need to understand how they are putting out a digital presence with a network of people who can leverage it later on. The empowerment piece is not necessarily worrying about the scary person on the other side of the planet, it’s asking what will my child’s friends, boyfriends, girlfriends do with information they’ve disclosed through technology tomorrow and how can we support them with those issues.”

Aside from things to worry about, Miller also talks about how the Internet can play a positive role in student lives. Miller explained things like online and e-sport gaming is on the rise, and some universities in B.C. even offer scholarships for gaming.

The workshop addresses how technology can be used to a students’ advantage if used correctly.

“The things you do on the Internet could turn into great opportunities. We can’t cast this light that this generation is horrible because their generation is awesome. They are more connected, more aware, more empathetic than any other generation.”

The workshop is sponsored by the District Parent Advisory Council and is open to all parents in the district.