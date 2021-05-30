FILE – The Canadian flag flies over the Columbia Icefields’ Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, on May 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh, File

FILE – The Canadian flag flies over the Columbia Icefields’ Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, on May 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh, File

Parks Canada says two dead following avalanche on Alberta mountain

There was no information about the identities or home towns of those who died

Parks Canada says two people have died in an avalanche on an Alberta mountain popular with climbers.

Steve Young, a communications officer with Jasper National Park, says the slab avalanche occurred Sunday morning on Mount Andomeda in the Columbia Icefield near Jasper, Alta. There were no other reported injuries.

Young had no information about what brought the two victims to the area, but says the mountain is known as a popular climbing destination.

Young did not have any information about the identities or home towns of those who died.

STARS Air Ambulance had dispatched three helicopters to the area.

Spokeswoman Deborah Tetley says the choppers later “stood down” because they were “not medically required.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaAvalanche

Previous story
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip
Next story
Crews called to report of Pitt Lake boat fire

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Canadian drinking laws are antiquated

What? It’s okay to shoot up in a Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows park, but not to consume any alcohol

xxx
Crews called to report of Pitt Lake boat fire

Witnesses seeing smoke

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year was “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Earth Day contest still going strong

Still time to enter

file)
Two injured in Maple Ridge crash

Condition said to be serious, but not critical following Friday night crash

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils wrong to dismiss drinking in parks

Responsible adults want to enjoy beverages. Irresponsible ones already act like fools: letter writer

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man was led away in handcuffs from Langley City’s McBurney Lane after a confrontation over alleged sexist comments. Several video clips of the incident were posted to social media, generating hundreds of comments.
VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City confrontation over allegedly sexist remarks

Online post generates hundreds of comments

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

Hal Fraser Bringeland said he developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Contributed photo/Canadian Press photo)
South Surrey man develops blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccination

Doctor not convince clot is related to vaccine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Trial resumes against Langley mother accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter

KerryAnn Lewis charged with first-degree murder after Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in her Langley apartment in 2018

Most Read