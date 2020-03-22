Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media about Canadian measures to counter the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa, Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Parliament to be recalled to approve $82B COVID-19 financial aid package, Trudeau says

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will recall Parliament on Tuesday to approve the recently-announced COVID-19 financial aid package.

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages, waive the one-week EI waiting period and provide similar help to those who don’t qualify for EI.

Trudeau spoke from the steps of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where has been self-isolating along with his wife, Sophie, who has flu-like symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister thanked NDP and Conservative leaders for agreeing to meet. Canada’s Parliament is scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday to pass the $82-billion aid package.

During his press conference, Trudeau was pressed about why the Emergencies Act, which would allow the government to enforce social distancing and self-isolation measures.

The Prime Minister said “nothing is off the table,” but said feds were working with local and provincial authorities before taking this measure country-wide.

Photos on social media have shown people packed on Vancouver’s beaches, while images from weddings in Surrey and Abbotsford raised worries over if people were truly social distancing.

Multiple provinces, including B.C. and Alberta, have declared states of emergency that would give them the ability to enforce provincial orders, as have cities like Vancouver, Delta and New Westminster.

More to come.

