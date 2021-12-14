Trees burned in this summer’s wildfires are seen on a mountainside covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parts of southern British Columbia could get up to 20 centimetres of snow

Driving conditions may change quickly with reduced visibility

Winter weather is making its way back into southern B.C. with Environment Canada maintaining heavy snowfall warnings for several areas.

The agency says a low-pressure system that moved into the southern part of the province starting Monday night is expected to stay on until Tuesday, bringing up to 20 centimetres of snow in some areas.

It says the areas affected will include parts of Elk Valley, the Fraser Canyon and Highway 3, along with Lytton, Boston Bar and Hope.

The highway is the only provincial access route into the Interior and remains open to essential traffic only.

Environment Canada says driving conditions may change quickly with reduced visibility because of heavy snow at times.

Metro Vancouver could also see up to five centimetres of snow overnight, although the forecasters say that will depend on elevation levels, with rain expected near the coast.

—The Canadian Press

Severe weather

