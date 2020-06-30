CP Police and Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a pedestrian killed by a freight train in Albion early Monday (June 29) morning. (Black Press Media files)

Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Maple Ridge

CP Police and local Mounties are investigating the early morning incident

A pedestrian was struck and killed overnight on the train tracks in Albion.

The incident occurred at about 2:50 a.m. on Monday, June 29, according to CP Rail.

A freight train struck an individual who was on the railway tracks just west of 240th Street, in the industrial park area of Maple Ridge, confirmed CP Rail media spokesperson Salem Woodrow.

CP Police and Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the incident, Woodrow told The News.

Most Read