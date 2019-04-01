The incident occurred at the crossing by River Road and Lougheed Highway.

UPDATED: Pedestrian killed by train in Maple Ridge

Accident happened at about 12:30 p.m.

A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Maple Ridge.

Salem Woodrow of CP Rail said a freight train made contact with an individual on the tracks near River Road and Lougheed Highway, by Kanaka Creek Regional Park, just east of the Haney Bypass, in Maple Ridge around noon.

“CP police is investigating the incident jointly with local RCMP,” Woodrow added.

The train was heading east, according to reports.

B.C. Emergency Health Services was called at 12:02 p.m. and attended the scene.

“We didn’t transport,” said Shannon Miller, with BCEHS.

“We stood down.”

• More to follow.


Most Read