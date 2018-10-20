A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Friday night after being hit by a car at 88th Avenue and 152nd Street. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey

Pedestrian rushed to Lower Mainland hospital after being hit by car

Friday night crash is latest in rash of collisions involving pedestrians in Surrey

A pedestrian was rushed to a Lower Mainland hospital with serious injuries Friday night after being hit by a car in in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. in the intersection of 88th Avenue and 152nd Street in Surrey. A Black Press freelancer on the scene said a westbound Honda Accord struck the pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Photos from the scene show there is extensive damage to the car’s windshield.

Both the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) & Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation team (CCIT) attended the scene for investigation.

Information about the victim is unavailable at this time.

This is the latest in a rash of crashes involving pedestrians in the last several weeks in Surrey.

OUR VIEW: Keep each other safe on roads

A 59-year-old man on a scooter was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on Oct. 17 at the intersection of 140th Street and Green Timbers Way. Police say the man was in a marked crosswalk.

And on Sept. 30, an 81-year-old man was hit by a car while he was walking in the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue. The next day, police said he had died of his injuries.

Then, on Oct. 1, Sharon Louise Mitchell was on her way to get a hamburger when she was struck by a vehicle at 68th Avenue and 138th Street. She died the next day at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Surrey RCMP say Mitchell was in a marked crosswalk at the time, and that the driver left the scene.

READ ALSO: Family of 69-year-old woman killed in Surrey hit-and-run pleads for information

Police say Mitchell was the eighth pedestrian killed in Surrey so far this year.

“This is the second serious collision in two days in Surrey involving an individual being struck by a vehicle,” said Sergeant Chad Greig after Mitchell was struck.

“With the seasons changing, rainier weather happening and the sun setting sooner, it is a combined effort by both pedestrians and drivers to ensure theirs and others’ safety. Don’t be complacent, and remember to adjust your travelling habits accordingly on our roadways.”

Anyone with more information about any of these crashes, including any dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Police provide these tips for pedestrians:

  • Dress to be seen
  • Make eye contact with driver before crossing
  • Cross at designated crosswalks and watch the crosswalk signal lights
  • Don’t use electronic devices while crossing a road

And these tips for drivers:

  • Posted speed limits are designed for ideal road conditions. Slow down when driving on snow, ice, slush or in rain.
  • Allow yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads.
  • Watch for pedestrians when approaching and stopping at intersections
  • Make eye contact with the pedestrian who is going to use the crosswalk


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
