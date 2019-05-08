John Brittain is escorted from the RCMP detachment in Penticton, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in this image made from video. He has been charged with four counts of murder for shootings in two separate areas of the city on Monday. B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin says Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Smart

Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

John Brittain, 68, has been charged with murder and manslaughter

A man charged in a fatal shooting spree that left four dead in Penticton last month is making his first court appearance since being charged.

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter after four people were gunned down in the Okanagan city on April 15.

Brittain was a former engineer with the city and was not known to police prior to the shootings.

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

The four killed were Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Barry and Susan Wonch. All were in their 60s or 70s.

Brittain is scheduled to appear at court in Penticton later Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire

READ MORE: Man fatally shot in Penticton shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

READ MORE: 4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

Most Read