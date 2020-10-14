John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)

Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

John Brittain has pleaded guilty this morning to four murder charges related to a mass killing in Penticton in April 2019.

BC Supreme Court Justice Allison Beames spent the first 10 minutes of Wednesday’s appearance ensuring that Brittain understood the repercussions of his guilty plea.

“Do you understand that pleading guilty may result in you spending the rest of your life incarcerated?” Beames said.

Brittain answered, “Yes.”

Sentencing submissions will commence shortly.

More to come.

ORIGINAL:

The man accused of the worst mass killing in Penticton’s history is expected to plead guilty on all four murder charges he’s facing, later this morning (Oct. 14).

John Brittain’s lawyer announced his intention to enter the guilty pleas in a Kelowna courtroom on what was meant to be the first day of a month-long trial starting Monday, Oct. 5.

The 69-year-old retired City of Penticton engineer is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019. While a motive was not shared in court on Monday, all four victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

Following the plea, lawyers will move immediately into sentencing submissions.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with 25 years of parole ineligibility and second-degree murder carries the same life sentence but a lesser period of parole ineligibility between 10 and 25 years.

It is not yet known whether Crown prosecutors will seek a consecutive sentence to extend Brittain’s parole ineligibility beyond 25 years.

READ MORE: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtQuadruple murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MAP: COVID-19 positive test increase 34% from August to September in Ridge Meadows
Next story
Health Canada adds five products to list of recalled hand sanitizers

Just Posted

A tree blocks a road and brings down Hydro lines in east Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
BC Hydro reacts quickly to windstorm outages in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Crews have restored power to 96 per cent of customers impacted by Tuesday’s windstorm

Council approved the introduction of a patio winterization program for city patios. (Black Press Media/files)
Maple Ridge patios allowed to remain open for the winter

Must be winterized including covers, lighting and space heating

Simon Gibson, BC Liberal candidate for Abbotsford-Mission (left), and Chelsa Meadus, candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission. Black Press files.
BC Liberals promise upgrades to Mission’s hospital, Highway 7 and new high school

Liberal’s Rebuild B.C. plan earmarks $8 billion over 3 years for infrastructure projects

Mike Huber will be running his first Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships on Oct. 17. (Mike Huber/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man running for Canada in world ultra championships

Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships will be run by Team Canada outside Kelowna

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries served 550 turkey dinners to-go on Monday. (Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries/Special to The News)
Hundreds thankful for a Thanksgiving meal in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army served to-go meals from parking lot of Maple Ridge Baptist Church

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

Surrey RCMP responded to a road rage incident, when two men allegedly stabbed one another, near the intersection of 140th Street and 100th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey road rage incident leads to alleged stabbings, RCMP say

Police say no charges have been laid at this time

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chloé MacBeth, Chilliwack SPCA branch manager, gives treats and toys to some of the 11 dogs in quarantine at the shelter on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Why some BC SPCA branches currently have no animals available for adoption

When BC SPCA deals with large-scale intakes, adoptable pets get moved to make room for vulnerable ones

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
No new COVID rules for B.C. gyms as Ontario fitness studio sees ‘very large outbreak’

SpinCo in Hamilton has seen more than 60 cases linked to an asymptomatic individual

Most Read