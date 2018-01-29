Petition critical of how police are handling murder investigation

Jason Dhaliwal, 24, was gunned down on Promontory Court in Abbotsford on Jan. 19.

Friends and family of Abbotsford’s Jason Dhaliwal, who was gunned down Jan. 19 in what police have said was a targeted hit, have started a petition that calls for a review of the case and the replacement of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) with the RCMP.

The petition has been posted online at change.org and, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, had almost 1,000 signatures.

Dhaliwal, 24, was killed while he was in a van in the 3500 block of Promontory Court in west Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) quickly took over the investigation. The following day, they said a black four-door Acura TL was believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The petition, titled “We Want Justice for Jason,” says both the APD and IHIT “failed Jason, his family and the public” with the investigation into Dhaliwal’s death.

It states, among other issues, that police took too long to respond to the murder and took too much time to review home-security camera footage and “lost valuable time before they could identify the vehicle(s) of the murder suspects.”

The petition also says that street cameras in the area were not operational on the date of the killing, and police have provided “cloudy and mixed answers” to the family about why.

The petition also states that the police claimed mechanical issues prevented them from using a helicopter to track the vehicle of the suspects.

Friends and family are also critical of media who published criminal charges that Dhaliwal had incurred in 2012, but which were later dropped.

“The media’s behaviour has undermined Jason’s dignity and rights by prejudicially poisoning the well of public opinion,” the petition states.

“We are concerned with how law enforcement’s public relations efforts have contributed to a completely inaccurate impression in the court of public opinion.”

The document calls for local and provincial governments to review the case, and for the municipal APD to be replaced by the federally regulated RCMP that is “properly funded, resourced and transparent.”

“We want Jason to be the last innocent person that dies because of policing that fails to promote public safety and transparency,” the petition concludes.

Black Press has requested comment from both the APD and IHIT.

