Phase 2 vaccination information coming March 1

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Services committed to helping seniors get the jab

Seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are eagerly anticipating vaccination information.

Community Service’s director of administration and services, Joanne Leginus, said she has been fielding many calls from the community looking for details.

“They’re excited,” she said. “But a bit anxious, because they haven’t heard anything.

A spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of Health said the wait should not be long.

“On Monday, March 1, we will be providing the next steps for people in Phase 2 and 3 of our plan to receive their immunizations,” they said.

“This update will include additional details about how this process will work and additional details about vaccination clinics.”

The plan for Phase 2 is to immunize seniors 80-years-old and older, as well as Indigenous seniors 65-years-old and older. The following phase will aim to vaccinate those aged 60 to 79.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge community teams up to show seniors they’re loved this Valentine’s Day

The Ministry of Health said it plans to make getting the shots as simple as possible.

“There’s no onerous process involved, and no need to register for a B.C. Services Mobile Card or upload a video to identify oneself,” a spokesperson for the ministry said. “Everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get it, and we’re working to make the process simple, safe, and efficient.”

Local organizations will be doing their best to help too.

“We’re getting ready to make sure we can support seniors in any way, especially ensuring there are no barriers around transportation,” Leginus said.

“Whether it’s through volunteer drivers or taxis, we’re going to make sure our seniors are able to get to vaccination appointments.”

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network coordinator Heather Treleaven said her organization is waiting on next steps.

“We’ve been making sure we’re staying informed about how the process is going to work, and we are equipped to help people who don’t have computers or the technology register to get vaccinated,” she said.

