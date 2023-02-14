PHOTOS: Dozens of items fixed at first Maple Ridge Repair Cafe of 2023

Duane Rose is one of the many volunteer fixers who help with the monthly Repair Cafes in Maple Ridge and surrounding areas. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Duane Rose is one of the many volunteer fixers who help with the monthly Repair Cafes in Maple Ridge and surrounding areas. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the Ridge Meadows Quilters Guild be out in full force at the next Repair Cafe, which falls on Worldwide Quilting Day. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The first Repair Cafe of 2023 in Maple Ridge featured a station where children could freely play with tools and have fun disassembling various items without having to worry about putting them back together. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The first Repair Cafe of 2023 in Maple Ridge drew many people from the community to the Maple Ridge Public Library. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The first Repair Cafe of 2023 in Maple Ridge drew many people from the community to the Maple Ridge Public Library. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The first Maple Ridge Repair Cafe of 2023 was a big hit, according to Leanne Koehn, community engagement manager for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society and coordinator of the event.

“It always seems to be constantly busy,” said Koehn.

Many people came by the Maple Ridge Public Library to drop off their broken items in hopes of getting them fixed by the team of volunteer fixers.

RELATED: Repair Café in Maple Ridge breathes new life into a 70-year-old family treasure

Each time the item was successfully repaired, a special bell would ring through the library, resulting in an explosion of cheers, happening dozens of times throughout the four-hour event.

But even those who didn’t walk away with a fixed item still got some value out of the event, said volunteer Duane Rose.

“A lady this morning had her Kitchen Aid mixer for like 50 years,” said Rose.

“Sure, she could get parts for it, but couldn’t even remember the last time she’d used it. So I asked her how much money she wanted to spend on it and she said she didn’t know. So I said, ‘if you fix it, are you even going to use it?’ and she didn’t think so because she has another one. So I suggested that maybe it’s just a decoration and she can use the bowl for a plant. She said she never would’ve thought of that.”

VIDEO: Memories, stories shared at recycling society’s 50th-anniversary gala in Maple Ridge

With the first Repair Cafe in the bag, Koehn is already looking forward to the next one, which she says is going to have a quilting theme.

Members of the Ridge Meadows Quilters Guild will be at the March 18 event ready to tackle any quilt-related issues, in addition to the regular team of volunteers ready to fix other non-quilt items.

“Anyone who has quilting questions or has a quilt that needs repairs can bring it, and if anyone has started a quilt project and then abandoned it because they got discouraged, they can also come and get re-inspired,” said Koehn.

The next Repair Cafe will once again take place at the Maple Ridge Public Library on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Communitymaple ridgeRecycling