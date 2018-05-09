Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

A massive fire at a golf cart storage facility has sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky at the Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus.

Huge walls of flame also burst up from the storage area and caught portions of nearly trees on fire.

The fire is, however, away from the main clubhouse.

Crews from the Chemainus and Crofton fire departments are on scene and expect to be for several hours.

When the first responders arrived, they saw the cart shed fully involved with flames spreading up the trees in behind.

RCMP have been called to control traffic but told firefighters it will take a while as they are also quite busy.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue is responding as mutual aid at the Chemainus Fire Hall.

Exact cause isn’t known at this time and no one is believed to have been injured.

 

Fiona Constable captured this photo near the scene of a fire at Mt. Brenton Golf Club. (Submitted Photo)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Update: Sagmoen will go to trial for assault
Next story
Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Just Posted

Update: Sagmoen will go to trial for assault

Pleaded not guilty in PoCo provincial court

Letter: Goodbye to the Mussallem heritage house, kind of

I expressed hope for understanding and compassion in resolving a divisive issue.

Gas leak closes Harris Road in Pitt Meadows

Four houses have been evacuated

Teacher hugged student, said he was attracted to her

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows educator found to have acted in a manner of professional misconduct.

B.C. Hydro’s aim to renew river licence hits rough waters at Maple Ridge council

Councillors want a fish passage, to connect the South Alouette to the lake

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

New Westminster man faces child porn charges

Shane Tucker has been released on a number of conditions

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

VIDEO: Child falls out of window in Langley City

Injured child taken to hospital by air ambulance

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

Most Read